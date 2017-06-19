County League cricket: Market Rasen First XI keep pace with leaders

Market Rasen First XI kept pace with the promotion contenders thanks to a vital win away at Bracebridge Heath on a hot Saturday in the Lincolnshire County League Premier.

The 20-point haul moved Rasen up to fourth, 30 points behind new leaders Caistor who have played a game more.

Market Rasen First XI pictured before their win over Caistor in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division. From left, back - Liam Scales,Tom Bradford, Chris Higgins, Rob Chamberlin, Ryan Penniston, Matt Rutherford; front - Lee Chambers, Will Bradford, Dale Christie, Charlie Scales, Jamie Snell EMN-170529-123646002

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, which looked to be the right call as the opening pair of Graham McDowall and Andrew Scott put on 53 in next to no time.

But the introduction of leading wicket-taker Matt Rutherford brought the first wicket in the 13th over as McDowall was trapped leg before for 11.

Bracebridge continued to put pressure on Rasen as they went past 100 just after the drinks break.

However, the game changed dramatically when Scott fell for a well-played 62 with the score on 113-3.

Rasen upped the pressure as seven wickets fell for 35 runs.

Rutherford bowled an exceptional spell to finish with figures of 6 for 31 from 15.2 overs.

He was well supported by three wickets from Chris Higgins to dismiss the hosts for 148.

Rasen’s reply got off to a slow start as two wickets fell for 16.

Lee Chambers came to the crease and showed his intent as the visitors pressed for victory.

Bracebridge continued to make it hard work for Rasen who lost two more wickets and looked vulnerable on 68-4.

But when Chris Higgins joined Chambers at the crease, the pair batted brilliantly and didn’t show any nerves as they guided the team towards victory.

The pair put on 40 before Chambers was dismissed for 41.

Despite losing two further wickets, Rasen were able to comfortably chase down the target in the 41st over with Higgins finishing unbeaten on 47.

Bracebridge Heath: 148.

Bowling: W. Bradford 6-1-37-0; J. Fussey 6-2-14-0; M. Rutherford 15.2-2-31-6; C. Scales 7-1-37-1; C. Higgins 8-1-17-3.

Rasen: D. Papworth 13, W. Bradford 0, M. Rutherford 14, L. Chambers 41, I. Williams 8, C. Higgins 47*, D. Christie 0, C. Scales 12, J. Fussey 4*, Extras 12. Total: 151-7.