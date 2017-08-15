Caistor v Market Rasen derby clash ends in honours even

The third local derby of the season between Market Rasen and Caistor ended in a thrilling tie on Saturday in a match shortened by a late afternoon shower.

The home side won the toss and, after electing to field, struck early in the second over of the match.

However, despite losing a second wicket, Rasen were able to stabilise the innings as the pair of Lee Chambers (52) and Matt Rutherford (54) batted brilliantly in their stand of 50 for the third wicket.

Going into the halfway stage, Rasen were looking solid and were on course for a big total until both Chambers and Rutherford fell just after they had reached their half centuries.

The solid foundation set by the top order couldn’t be matched by the lower order, despite 22 by Ian Williams.

Caistor’s bowlers bowled with discipline and great accuracy to dismiss the visitors for 160, Paul Jackson the pick of the home attack with figures of 5 for 40 from 16 overs.

In reply Caistor got off to a good start as the opening pair got to 20 in the first eight overs before Will Bradford removed Harry Boulton.

As the clouds drew in the pair of Nathan Davis and Gareth Johnson dug in as they looked to push Caistor towards victory.

However Caistor’s innings was interrupted by a heavy shower with the reply on 42-1.

After the lengthy rain delay, the situation was clear as Caistor were set 19 overs to score another 113 to win, with Rasen needing to take nine more wickets.

Despite a well-played 53 from Gareth Johnson, Rasen prevented Caistor from reaching their target.

The visitors bowled brilliantly and fell just short themselves as Caistor’s innings closed on 154-8 from 37 overs.

The pick of the bowlers was Liam Entwistle with figures of 3 for 32.

Caistor earned 12 points and dropped to third, 30 points behind leaders Scunthorpe, while Rasen picked up 11 points and lie 11th.

Rasen’s First XI face a busy weekend starting with the visit of Scothern to Rase Park in the league. The following day Sunday they travel to Cleethorpes to play Nettleham in the final of the George Marshall Trophy.

Caistor, meanwhile, travel to Lincoln to take on Lindum Second XI on Saturday.