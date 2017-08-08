Caistor defeat promotion rivals; Market Rasen slip again

Caistor kept themselves in the promotion frame in the Lincs County League Premier after securing an important win at rivals Messingham.

The 62-run win closed Caistor to within five points of second-placed Messingham and 22 points adrift of leaders Scunthorpe, but having played more games than both.

Caistor lost the toss and were soon in trouble after being asked to bat first, losing all of their top three for single figures as George Drewery (5 for 79) did the damage.

But Rory Ronaldson (75) and Michael Ross 922) steadied the ship before Jim Parker (32), Peter Jacob (36), and Sa, Welton (34) all added useful middle order runs to help the visitors to 2626 all out.

The hosts had 51 overs to chase down the total, but also lost three cheap wickets early on.

Richard Atcliffe (42), Paul Reed (31) and Andrew Langford (63 not out) got the reply back on track, but Sean Woolley (4 for 55) and Ross (3 for 25) kept up the pressure.

None of the remaining batsmen were able to make double figures, as Messingham closed on 200-9.

* Elsewhere Market Rasen First XI hosted Barton Town in a mid-table clash and went down by 30 runs.

Barton chose to bat first after winning the toss, but Will Bradford (2 for 30) removed both openers to leave the visitors on 15-2.

First-change bowlers Tom Boryszczuk (2 for 43) and Ryan Penniston (4 for 43) maintained the pressure with only Patrick Hughes (53) able to make a sizeable score as Barton were bowled out for 179.

Rasen’s reply started badly with Boryszczuk and Ian Williams out for ducks and Lee Chambers making just four as the hosts were reduced to 23-3.

Bradford (34) and Chris Higgins (24) steadied the innings, but when both fell with the score on 70, Rasen’s hopes were hanging in the balance.

Graeme bell and David Papworth followed soon after as Rasen stuttered to 92-7, but Robert Chamberlin (38) and dale Christie gave the home side hope with a 44-run partnership for the eight-wicket.

But Robert Brice (5 for 33) quickly ran through the Rasen tail as the home side were bowled out for 149 with seven overs still in hand.

On Saturday, Rasen travel to Caistor for the return derby match (1pm start).