Caistor Cricket Club: awards evening

Caistor Cricket Club held its annual awards presentation evening and dinner at Grimsby Golf Club last week.

The First XI finished ninth in the Lincolnshire League Premier, while the Second XI came second-bottom in Division One.

Caistor’s Midweek North Lindsey League XI narrowly missed out on a title after finishing Division One runners-up to Appleby Frodingham.

Harry Boulton won the First XI batting prize as well as the trophy for most boundaries in the season, while the bowling honours went to Sean Woolley.

Sam Welton picked up the clubman of the Year award, and Paul Dimbleby won Best Performance for his 157 runs and bowling figures of 7 for 35.

Other prize winners –

Second XI – Batting: Luke Francis; Bowling: Henry Gillott.

Third XI – Batting: George Gillott; Bowling: Tim Gillott.

North Lindsey League – Batting: Kieran Brooker; Bowling: Rory Ronaldson.

Best Under 21: Henry Gillott. Most Boundries: Harry Boulton. Most Sixes: Kieran Brooker. Most Ducks: Rory Ronaldson.