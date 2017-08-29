Caistor CC collapse at home to Barton

Caistor’s chances of a top two finish were left out of their hands as they collapsed to defeat at home to Barton Town on Saturday.

Beginning the weekend in second place in the County League Premier, Caistor Firsts went down by 93 runs to mid-table Barton, allowing Messingham to leapfrog above them into second by winning their game in hand on Monday.

Having won the toss and batted first, Barton openers Kipling (41) and skipper Drinkell (38) before Michael Ross (3 for 36) had Drinkell caught and bowled and then took two further quick wickets.

Paul Jackson then removed Kipling and bowled his replacement Munsif for a duck to give Caistor hope of knocking the visitors over cheaply.

But Patrick Hughes (52) and Robert Brice (51 not out) led the fightback, and steered the visitors to 202-6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Caistor were in early trouble as Marc Foster (4 for 18) had opener Peter Briggs trapped lbw without scoring as he tore through the top order.

The hosts were staring down the barrel when Gareth Johnson was fifth man out, also without scoring.

Ross and captain Kieran Brooker steadied the ship with a healthy sixth-wicket partnership.

But when Ross was caught and bowled by Brice for 55, the writing was on the wall.

Chris Kipling (3 for 13) dismantled the tail as the final four wickets fell with just one run between them, leaving Brooker stranded on 27 not out and Caistor all out for 109 inside 33 overs.

The First XI are third, locked on the same points as the two sides below them, and 19 points adrift of Messingham with two games to go.

Nettleham are the visitors to Brigg Road on Saturday for a 12.30pm start.