Bierlein and Clark bowl Market Rasen Seconds to County League win

Market Rasen CC Second XI continued their promotion push with an emphatic County League win at home to Messingham Seconds on Saturday.

Despite winning the toss, Messingham were in all kinds of trouble from the start of the match as Daniel Clark took the first wicket with only the third ball of the match.

He and Rory Miller put the pressure on the visitors with Clark taking two further wickets to leave Messingham struggling on 26-3.

The Messingham captain Anthony Joy batted brilliantly for his 21 as he looked to rescue the innings.

However, when he became Gary Bierlein’s first victim, the innings soon came to an end.

Bierlein took 4 for 11 in 9.4 overs as Messingham were bowled out for just 55.

With such a low total to chase, Rasen were never under any pressure to knock off the runs.

Despite both openers falling cheaply, Ian Williams (15 not out) and Tom Bradford (12 not out) shared a stand of 29 to see the home side to victory inside 16 overs.

The result leaves Rasen Seconds only one point behind Division Two leaders Cherry Willingham with a game in hand.