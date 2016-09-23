Joe is the top rod

Sunday saw the penultimate match in the Market Rasen Angling Association’s Travis Perkins Sunday Summer Aggregate Shield and the Riggall Cup.

Eleven anglers made the early 8am draw, with overcast conditions and only a slight breeze, although sunshine soon broke through.

At the all out it was Joe Kelham who won the match with a single bream, weighing in with 3lb 10oz from peg 15 on the feeder.

Second place went to Sam Appleyard, fishing peg eight with 3lb 7oz, fishing the waggler and feeder.

The final payout place went to Andy Labaj, fishing peg 20 on the waggler with a weight of 2lb 12oz.

Barry De’Ath tops the table with 43 points.