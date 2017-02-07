Alford recruit New Zealander for first Lincs ECB Premier campaign

Alford and District Cricket Club will welcome another antipodean recruit to Train Fen Holt this summer as they make their debut season in the Lincs ECB Premier.

With a change from the usual Australian links, Alford have signed 23-year-old New Zealander Rikki Bovey as their marquee player for 2017.

Bovey is a spin-bowling all-rounder, who plies his trade with Wairau Valley in his native district of Marlborough.

The highlight of the Kiwi’s season this winter was helping his side to victory in the Marlborough SBS Bank 50-over championship.

Bovey struck 65 from 121 balls in a low-scoring final and then took outstanding figures of 5 for 19 in a man-of-the-match performance.

With the 2017 season less than 10 weeks away, the Millers’ pre-season preparations are well under way.

Senior training takes place every Monday from 8.15pm to 9.30pm at Alford Sports Hall.

The First XI will begin their outdoor preparations with pre-season home friendlies against Barton Town on Sunday, April 9, followed by Leicestershire side Belvoir CC seven days later.

Alford’s junior section also began their indoor training this week at Alford Sports Hall.

The Under 11s and Under 13s train on Mondays at 5.15pm to 6.15pm, and 6pm to 7pm respectively, while the Under 15s meet on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

All sessions are run by qualified ECB coaches and are open to girls and boys of all abilities.