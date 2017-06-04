Support -Thank you for money raised

On behalf of Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Lincolnshire MND Group, I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the people of Market Rasen and everyone who has supported Mayor John Matthews and his wife in raising the amazing amount of £3,515 for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sadly, local councillor John Hadlow recently passed away from Motor Neurone Disease.

Your generosity and support has been greatly appreciated by his wife and the Association.

Your kind support will help us to improve care and support for people with MND, their families and carers across the Lincolnshire area.

It will also help us fund and promote research, and to campaign and raise awareness so the needs of those affected by the disease are addressed by a wider society.

Few conditions are as devastating as MND.

There is no effective treatment and no cure - that’s the cruel reality of the disease.

We are determined to achieve our vision of a world free from MND.

You can keep up to date with the latest research and campaigning developments by visiting our website www.mndaassociation.org

Thank you again for making a difference and please let us know if you would like to support our work further, as we will always be delighted to hear from you.

Simply call me on 0115 967 3668 or email sharon.king@mndassociation.org

Sharon King

Regional fundraiser - East Midlands