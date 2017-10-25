Stamps - Postage stamp appeal for bone cancer research

I’m looking for support for my stamp appeal to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (Charity Number 1159590), the leading charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer, and would love the support of your readers.

We are looking for used and new postage stamps from the UK and overseas, and any amount at any time of the year is very much appreciated.

Please save your new and used stamps; whether you get a few stamps a year for your birthday or you get lots from your friends from all over the world, or you can even save them from the bin at work!

Instead of throwing away your stamped envelopes, we can raise vital funds to help us continue with our research, providing information, raising awareness as well as offer support to those who need it.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly. On average, 12 people every week are diagnosed across the UK and Ireland.

The survival rate for this disease is just over 50% and this has not changed in the last 25 years.

With your help we can work towards changing this, so more people have a chance to live!

Please help us to raise awareness as well as funds just by sending in something that you would normally put into the rubbish bin!

Please send your stamps to your local volunteer at 81 Gordon Field, Market Rasen, Lincs, LN8 3AE who will process them before passing on to our buyer.

Alternatively, send them to the BCRT Stamp Appeal at 20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5PZ or email for more details to charitystampappeal@gmail.com

Terri Bush

Volunteer Stamp Appeal Coordinator Bone Cancer Research Trust