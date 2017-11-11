Reunion - Lost shipmates

Many readers would have served in the Royal Navy and having left, possibly quite some time back, are now missing the camaraderie they had with their old shipmates.

To relive that camaraderie and possibly meet up with their old shipmates, they should get the monthly mailing list of ‘Royal Navy Reunions’ giving the dates, which H.M.Ship’s Association, where it is being held and who to contact.

Have a look at www.rnshipmates.co.uk and check out the ‘Reunions’ section, there are currently well over 30.

Mike Crowe

By email