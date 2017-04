Despite the ever-increasing number of motorised vehicles in the world, Market Rasen’s numerous car parks have been more than able to cope without suffering the gross interference of West Lindsey’s recent restrictive parking legislation.

How dare they!

Without doubt, these new unnecessary and irritating parking charges will force shoppers away from our main street elsewhere or up to Tesco.

Another nail in the coffin of an already dying market town?

Ron Jones

Market Rasen