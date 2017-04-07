Pain - Exercise helps

According to a recent survey from Arthritis Research UK, half of people who have or have had joint pain avoid doing exercise. The joint pain puts them off. As a person who has lived with joint pain for some while, I find this worrying.

I used to be a keen runner but, after developing joint pain in my wrists, feet and lower back, I had to give this up as the pain became too much. But I was determined to stay active.

I now regularly attend spinning classes - which has even inspired me to learn to ride a bike for the first time.

I also attend Pilates classes, which I think helps build strength, plus I walk the family dog, Dizzy.

I feel like exercise has helped me with my pain levels and if I don’t exercise I do feel quite a bit stiffer. This makes sense, as research shows that regular safe, simple and effective exercise can reduce pain and stiffness in joints.

Learn from my experience and keep up the exercise! If you’re not sure where to start, try out this programme of exercise that Arthritis Research UK has just developed.

It includes short, easy to follow one minute exercise videos that have been specially designed by experts for people with joint pain: visit www.arthritisresearchuk.org/everydayexercises

Joint pain is not a niche condition. Millions of people in the UK are living with it today. But there are ways we can take control of it, and exercise is a great way to do that.

Sally Martin

via email