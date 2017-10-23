Ovarian cancer - time to act

When my mother Marjie Lawrence died from ovarian cancer seven years ago, I promised myself I would speak up so that others wouldn’t suffer in the same way.

I joined Target Ovarian Cancer because it is a charity determined to make the changes that will save lives.

They have worked tirelessly on symptoms awareness and this is taking effect.

BUT the fact is that UK women are facing a demographic time bomb in ovarian cancer.

In my capacity as Ambassador to Target Ovarian Cancer, I’m writing to tell you that enough is enough.

Our new campaign bears our most powerful message to date and signifies that now is the time for change; It’s time to TAKE OVAR.

Funding for new research into ovarian cancer drugs has dropped by one third in the past five years. Without this research we will be unable to establish new treatments for the disease.

This is an indisputable fact and yet statistics show that more women than ever will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the coming years.

More funding is required as soon as possible.

11 women die every day from ovarian cancer. We need to diagnose ovarian cancer much earlier and we need better medicines to treat it.

For Marjie it was too late, but this situation can change if we act now.

Please join Target Ovarian Cancer to raise awareness, fund research and save lives. Get involved at

targetovariancancer.org.uk/TAKEOVAR.

Sarah Greene

Target Ovarian Cancer Ambassador