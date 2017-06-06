Memorial - A special evening again

The other Saturday saw another Vic Edge Memorial Darts & Dominoes Challenge held at Binbrook Village Hall.

The event was organised by our R.A.O.B. Lodge and raised more funds to enable them to continue their local charity work.

The evening was very well supported and to make it extra special the whole of Vic’s family were here to participate.

I am sure Vic was looking down on us all with great pride.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated and all the winners handed back their prize money, which helped the final resulting income.

May I once again thank the Buffs and all who helped, together with the competitors for making another very special evening and touching my heart immensely.

Barbara Edge

by email