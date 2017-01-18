Hospital - Care received was excellent

mp

As a patient in Lincoln County Hospital before Christmas, I received nothing but excellent care from a great team of nurses and doctors.

Even though they were short-staffed on some days, they found the time to comfort me when I was depressed about my injuries.

I was treated by student nurses with great respect, and by junior and senior doctors, who were under considerable strain, and a host of nurses with whom I owe my life.

All these people deserve to be given a well-earned pat on the back, as without them I would probably have ended up worse off.

Well done and keep up the good work.

C Warner

Market Rasen