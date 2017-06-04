Dementia - Awareness week thanks

I’d like to thank everyone in Lincolnshire who helped us ‘unite against dementia’ during Dementia Awareness Week 2017 (May 14-20).

We had great fun at our walking football match at Sincil Bank and we created new Dementia Friends with information sessions in Gainsborough and Spalding.

There were also information events in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham, Sleaford and Skegness which gave us a chance to raise awareness of a condition which affects 11,000 people in the county.

Our Dementia Community Roadshow spent the day meeting shoppers in Gainsborough and there was a dementia friendly sports event in Louth.

If any readers missed out and want to find out how they can help us to find a cure, improve care or use our Dementia Family Support Service – call us on 01522 692681 or visit alzheimers.org.uk

Nasim Minhas

Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Lincolnshire