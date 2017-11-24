Christmas - Support for Santa in Rasen

I am delighted once again to let the residents of Market Rasen know the Christmas Tree will arrive very soon, and also to remind the children to bring their parents along to visit Santa by the tree in the Market Place at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

In 1951 a group of local ‘professionals’ joined resources to provide the town with its first ever Christmas Tree, the ‘Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund’, followed on to ensure this tradition continued every year thereafter.

The fund has sourced trees from the Forestry Commission and other commercial growers over the years with the support of committee members who raise funds through donations and raffles etc, as well as erecting the tree and helping Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

This annual spectacle would clearly not have been able to continue over the years without financial support.

The local businesses and people of Market Rasen have always responded positively to the fundraising and must be congratulated for their contribution to the success of this exciting event.

We therefore appeal to your readers to look out for the raffle tickets in and around the town and to invest in the opportunity to win a cash prize or Christmas treat.

Rev Cropper

(Hon Secretary) Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund