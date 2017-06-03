Campaign - Get baking

If you love lemon drizzle, swoon for Swiss roll, fancy fruit cakes and enjoy raising money for charity then please get involved in our ‘Give & Bake’ campaign!

Leonard Cheshire Disability is calling on the community to flex their baking skills and offer their friends, family or work colleagues their beautiful, wacky or classic cake creations in exchange for a donation.

Funds raised will directly support disabled people through a range of vital care services.

It’s really easy to ‘Give & Bake’ and give a slice of goodwill back to disabled people in your area.

Visit leonardcheshire.org/giveandbake or call 020 3242 0365 to get your free fundraising pack.

Sara Lock,

Events officer, Leonard Cheshire Disability