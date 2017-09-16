Business A welcome addition to Market Rasen

It is with great delight that I read in your issue last week that we have a new business in the town.

What a welcome sight to see that the Co-op has transformed the old Chase pub into a much-needed, fresh and modern funeral directors.

Whilst I am sure Marshall’s Funeral Directors provide a good service, change and healthy competition is good, even in such a sensitive and difficult business.

Sadly, we will all need the services of the funeral directors one day, so there should be room for both businesses to continue.

Let us hope more businesses like the Co-op will fill our many empty shops and give Market Rasen the facelift it needs.

An old Rasen resident