Appeal - Can you help with knitting?

I am writing to ask readers who enjoy knitting to support SPANA’s ‘Big Knit for Vet Kit’ fundraising campaign this January and February.

SPANA is a charity that provides free veterinary treatment to sick and injured working animals in developing countries across the world.

We are calling on local knitters to make Duncan the donkey, Hattie the horse, Oscar the ox – or brand new for 2017, Emma the elephant – and get sponsored while they stitch. Free knitting patterns can be ordered from www.spana.org/knit or on 020 7831 3999.

Working animals do the jobs of tractors, trucks and taxis throughout the developing world and are relied upon by many of the world’s poorest people for their livelihoods. However, without SPANA, there would be no veterinary care available for so many of these animals.

We’d be hugely grateful if your readers could show their support for this campaign.

Kirsty Brzeczek

Head of Community and Supporter Care for SPANA