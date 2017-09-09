Anniversary - Businessman has a rare gift

It was interesting to read in the Rasen Mail about J Marshall Funeral Directors marking 65 years.
I myself can do no other than sing Bill’s praises.
I have known Bill as a dear friend for many years.
He is not just a kind and understanding man during his dealings with his business, but also when he is not at work.
It will take a lot to live up to Bill as I’m sure many, many other people will agree.
There is something very special about this man that is a rare gift.
Long live Bill and long live J Marshall Funeral Directors.
Pat Upton
Market Rasen
