Anniversary - Businessman has a rare gift

It was interesting to read in the Rasen Mail about J Marshall Funeral Directors marking 65 years.

I myself can do no other than sing Bill’s praises.

I have known Bill as a dear friend for many years.

He is not just a kind and understanding man during his dealings with his business, but also when he is not at work.

It will take a lot to live up to Bill as I’m sure many, many other people will agree.

There is something very special about this man that is a rare gift.

Long live Bill and long live J Marshall Funeral Directors.

Pat Upton

Market Rasen