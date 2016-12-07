Your donation will help a Lincolnshire young person have a Happy Christmas

Young Oasis, the support service for children and teenagers affected by parental drug or alcohol misuse in Lincolnshire, has launched its Christmas fundraising campaign.

Throughout December the team at Lincolnshire Action Trust is asking people to make a donation in support of its Young Oasis programme via text using the charity’s dedicated JustGiving number.

A donation of £10 will pay for a ‘worry eater’ toy to help a young child discuss and deal with their concerns, while £15 will cover the cost of a day out.

A £20 donation will pay for a memory box for a child to remember a parent or guardian lost through substance misuse and £30 will pay for a one-to-one support session with a Young Oasis caseworker.

Statutory funding for Young Oasis, which offers support, guidance and encouragement to the children of substance misusers, ceased in June this year when it was revealed that the Lincolnshire County Council’s Carers Service provision would no longer support people under 18 years old.

Alison Goddard, CEO of Lincolnshire Action Trust, said: “This festive season we’re asking our supporters to consider donating to our Young Oasis campaign instead of sending Christmas cards or presents. In return we’ll share an image that they can use on social media to let people know.

“The donation of even a few pounds can have a huge impact on the lives of those children within our communities who are dealing with very difficult situations, especially at Christmas time.”

Young Oasis, which was launched in 2000, has provided support to more than 100 young people aged five to 18 years in the last 12 months alone.

Alison added: “For most families Christmas is a magical time, but for children and young people dealing with parents who misuse substances it can be a time of acute uncertainty and anguish.

“Following the cuts to funding we’re relying on people to dig deep this festive period and help us support children in their neighbourhood who need help now and in the coming years.”

To donate to the Young Oasis programme please text YOAS01 and the amount you would like to donate to 70070 (Example ‘YOAS01 £10’).

Every penny of your donation (including Gift Aid) will go to the charity, but you may be charged for your text message, please refer to your network operator’s standard rates.Your

For more information about Young Oasis and the other support programmes being delivered by Lincolnshire Action Trust please visit www.LATcharity.org.uk