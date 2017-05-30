Young Rasen dancers in the spotlight

The Colebrook School of Dance for Performing Arts celebrated another successful year at their Oscars-themed awards evening in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall.

Each of the 48 students received a certificate of excellence and a medal.

Colebrook School of Dance for Performing Arts celebrated another successful year at their Oscars themed awards evening EMN-170530-181103001

Awards were given for technical ability, most promising pupil and endeavour, plus one deserving student received a year’s bursary, so can take ballet, tap, modern & musical theatre classes free for 12 months.

School principal, Miss Vonny said “It is my belief that everyone has the ability to dance should they have the passion to do so and this evening we are proving that as we celebrate into our fourth year and It has been our best year for achievements yet.

“We recently entered 19 of our pupils into their ballet and tap examinations with the Associated Board of Dance and our result from this round completely blew me away.

“Many distinction marks were given, along with two platinum standard awards for the examiner for Marks above 90 in Ballet.

“Lara Buck (10) from Market Rasen gained a 92 mark, taking home the Highest Ballet exam mark that evening, this is astonishing for such a relatively new school to an area that had no previous school of dance here before we opened.”

Miss Vonny was joined on stage at the celebration evening by her mother, Michele Colebrook, and they handed out 25 special awards, with four pupils attaining 100% class attendance since September.

“This is certainly showing in their class work and results,” said Miss Vonny.

“I feel it is important for learning and shows commitment from the children and parents to their learning and improvement.”

Most promising male dancer for 2017 was awarded to a student who has danced with Miss Vonny since her first class, Riley Mason (7) of Middle Rasen.

“Although still young, he is showing great promise for the future as a leading male,” said Miss Vonny.

The award for Most Promising Pupil for 2017 was shared between a juvenile student, Maddy Jones (6) of Market Rasen Primary, for her excellent progress, and a senior student Freya Clark (14) from De Aston School, who since joining classes earlier this year has worked hard to learn a complete new set of grade work, both in class and one to one.

Another award was given for dedication to dance and the arts and this was shared between two students in the same class, Kelsie Dawson (11) and Daisy Lowe (10), both of whom attend the local primary school.

There were a few tears on the night, many of joy and pride.

Miss Vonny decided to share the Personality Award between two students.

Miss Vonny said: “They bring such joy to their classes and peers with their big characters.

“Unfortunately, with sharing it is hard for a three and four-year-old to understand this concept, but I do think that Isabelle Weeks (4) and Lily Swain (3) have since forgiven me.

“Issy came up to me on Saturday and gave me a great big hug to thank me for being the best and that is the single greatest reason to teach children, knowing I am making a difference and that they are enjoying their time spent learning with me.”

The evening finished with an announcement that the school will be moving to a permanent home within Market Rasen at 18A Union Street following half term.

“I think it is so easy in a small town to forget we have so much talent and good things going on upon our door step and I have pointed this out on the town’s local Facebook group “Rasen Chat” many times,” said Miss Vonny.

“If we could just sometimes celebrate the successes rather than focus on what is wrong.

“These children are the town’s future, but by and large they can often be ignored.

“I know there are other groups within our area doing great things, but we rarely hear about them as well.

“We have so many lovely children dancing and performing with us, not just good dancers but children who have respect for each other and in the area they live, children who are achieving every time they step foot into the studio.

“They have focus, commitment and team building skills, forming lifetime friendships; there must be many others who maybe would like to perform or dance but have yet to take that step, so we ask them to get in touch for a free trial lesson.”

The school is introducing three new drama/musical theatre based classes to complement the current classes.

For further details contact Miss Vonny on 0800 612 5673, visit www.colebrookdance.co.uk or find them on Facebook.