Young citizens give time to help Caistor care home

Residents, staff and visitors at Caistor’s Greenacres Care Home enjoyed having the a National Citizens Service (NCS) group who have been working at the home and also organised a garden party.

Care home owner Alan Shepherd said: “The group should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“The weather was brilliant throughout the presence of the group, which has raised money to enhance the lives of the residents and they have also built a sensory garden for them to enjoy.”