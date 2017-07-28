Young Caistor engineer impresses at national event

A student from Caistor Grammar School has come third in a national initiative promoting technology, design and innovation.

Jacob Lawson was one of hundreds of students from across the UK to submit their GCSE, A-Level or BTEC design and technology coursework projects to be judged by a panel of experts drawn from industry.

The prestigious competition enables talented young people to showcase their work and helps them understand the sophistication and dynamism of advanced manufacturing.

Jacob’s project, titled Contemporary Shoe Storage and Display System, was very well received by the Technology, Design and Innovation (TDI) Challenge judging panel in the 14-16 age group.

They said: “The project displayed a novel, new approach to the design and we can see opportunities for it in the retail sector.

“Jacobs’s project had good aesthetic qualities and was well finished to a high standard.”

The competition, which has been running for over a decade, is organised by the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) to inspire future engineers in to a career in manufacturing.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the finalists for submitting their projects and being part of a truly inspiring day,” said Laura Pickering, from MTA.