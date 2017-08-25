WW2 ration pack tempts military historian and researcher

A World War Two ration pack has been opened more than 70 years after it was packaged for use.

Military researcher and collector Mick Brand from Glentham came across the sealed Australian Army ration tin, dated April 1945, while visiting a Newark antique dealer.

Intrigued by the statement on the tin ‘Will keep indefinitely’, he felt he should investigate to see how true it was.

“Intact tins are very rare and I will probably face some criticism from other researchers for opening it,” said Mick.

“In 30 years of collecting and researching military items I have never seen another in this condition - I couldn’t resist seeing what was inside.”

These packs were developed as a result of soldiers in World War Two, especially in jungle areas, relying on dried rations and intermittent supplies, so they were found to be malnourished.

The tin held enough rations for one man for three days and included such delights as tinned meat, biscuits, peanut butter, chocolate, and even passion fruit spread.

The tins inside were all intact, with the biscuits, peanut butter and chocolate looking and smelling as they should.

Mick added: “The can was easy enough to open with the type of key you still find on corned beef tins.

“I didn’t fancy trying the contents - there might have been a risk of botulism, and I’m not that adventurous.”

