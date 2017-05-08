Wragby Young Farmers fuelled up by three-year sponsorship deal

Wragby Young Farmers has won a minimum three-year sponsorship to help members raise the club’s profile and promote its events.

One of the oldest young farmers clubs in Lincolnshire, the Wragby club has teamed up with leading family fuel company Rix Petroleum (Hull) Ltd.

As part of the support provided, Rix Petroleum has supplied branded rugby shirts to the club and is covering the design and print costs for promotional materials such as flyers and invitations.

A Rix tanker, which delivers agricultural and domestic fuel to farms and homes across the county, will also be liveried with branding that celebrates the partnership.

Oscar Thacker, chairman of the Wragby Young Farmers, is delighted with the arrangement.

He said: “Rix has supplied fuel to the place where I work and to our house for years, so I know the company very well.

“When they approached us about a possible sponsorship deal, the club was very excited because it is always good to get as much support as possible.

“In exchange for promoting Rix Petroleum on our social media and at local events, they are giving us new, branded rugby shirts and helping us promote our events by covering the cost of promotional materials.

“We’re particularly excited about the branded tanker. It will mean that Wragby Young Farmers Club will be broadcast far and wide across Lincolnshire.

“The deal is initially for three years, but we’re hoping we have a productive partnership which will continue for many years to come.”

Wragby Young Farmers has around 50 members and meets at Wragby Fire Station in Millbrook Lane at 7.30pm every Tuesday evening.