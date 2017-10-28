Wragby round-up

Bingo, jumble, stalls and showbiz.

Showbiz journalist - Graham Keel, a showbiz journalist, will entertain members of the Witham Group of WIs at their autumn meeting in the town hall next Monday, October 30.

Graham, a former journalist with the Lincolnshire Echo, will be talking about the famous people he has met during his career.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and visitors are welcome to join the audience.

Tickets cost £5, including light refreshments, and are available from 01673 858067 or on the door.

Jumble - A pleasant sunny day brought out the crowds when Dove Park Bowls Club held their popular Autumn Jumble Sale in the town hall.

By the time the doors opened at 2pm, eager customers had formed a long queue from the hall down to the road.

The club was delighted to find that they had raised a record amount of £600 in a very short space of time and the happy customers were equally delighted with their bargain buys.

Thanks go to everyone for their support on the day and to all who donated goods, prizes and cakes to help with the event’s success and raise a welcome boost to the funds now the club house roof has been renewed to provide protection from the elements in preparation for winter.

Stalls on offer - The town hall management committee is arranging the main fundraising event, the Annual Christmas Fayre, for Friday evening, November 24, and they are offering stalls at £5 to anyone who would like to sell such items as crafts they produce.

To book, contact the chairman, Tressa Machin, or the secretary, Kylie Machin.

The fayre will be opened at 6pm by the children from the village school singing festive songs and carols and Father Christmas will be visiting too.

There will be seasonal stalls and refreshments, with local groups and organisations each making a contribution- something of interest for everyone to enjoy.

Proceeds from the fair will go to the maintenance of the town hall to ensure it is kept in good condition.

Family bingo - There was a nostalgic reunion at the Saturday Night Bingo in the town hall recently, when the family of the late Frank Ward had all arranged to go along and remember the happy occasions they had shared with Frank there.

Including the amount raised on the tombola, the total profit on the evening was £157, which will go to town hall funds.