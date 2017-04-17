Wragby round-up

Bowls, gardens and music

Open day - Dove Park Bowls Club is holding its annual open day on Thursday April 20 to herald the start of the new season.

Everyone is invited to go along and take advantage of the opportunity to try out the game.

Members will be on hand with help and encouragement.

The event starts at 1.30pm.

Community gardeners - Bog gardens was the topic for the talk by Sue Stephenson to the Community Gardeners Club at the monthly meeting in the town hall and she kept her audience happily entertained while offering advice.

Members had thought they may not be relevant to the Wragby area, but Sue explained how simple it would be to create one without actually having a bog and provided a list of appropriate plants.

Visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings and membership is available at £5 annually, with £1 payable at each meeting, which includes refreshments.

For more information call Linda Coveley on 01673 857153.

Music - A fine evening of beautiful music to suit all tastes will be performed on flute and woodwind by the Silverwood Quartet in All Saints Church, on Saturday April 22.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 on the door, which includes refreshments.

Proceeds will go to church funds.