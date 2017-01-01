Wragby round-up

Reports on seasonal events

Social group - Children from the primary school provided festive entertainment for members of Wragby Social Group, formerly the Wragby branch of Disability Lincs, at its last meeting of 2016.

The members also enjoyed a mince pie with their cup of tea or coffee and decorated a Christmas tree for the Methodist Chapel Christmas Tree Festival.

Brigg Garden Centre was the chosen venue for the Christmas lunch.

After travelling by coach from the town hall, everyone enjoyed the menu of their choice and a wander around the centre.

Christmas bingo - The town hall was decorated to add to the festive atmosphere for the bingo session and, as guests were welcomed by Helen White as door steward, everyone was given a free raffle ticket.

Children with the lucky tickets received a prize of chocolate at the end of each winning line, while adults were presented with prizes of either a bottle of wine or box of chocolates.

Thanks go to all who attended and helped raise £115.25 for town hall funds.

As this was the last session of 2016, town hall management committee chairman Tressa Machin thanked Margaret Kane for organising the bingo nights.

Margaret was pleased to announce that more than £1,000 had been raised during the year for the hall refurbishment fund.

She also expressed thanks to everyone who turns up to help each month and all those who give their support by their attendance.

Defibrillator fund - The lucky tickets in the craft raffle run by the fundraising committee were drawn at the Turnor Arms.

Proceeds will go towards the purchase of the next defibrillators for Wragby.

The first one is already installed at the Methodist Chapel and is available for use 24 hours a day.

Negotiations are continuing with a view to obtaining the best deal possible before more are added in other areas of the town.

The successful envelope collection around Wragby raised £832.76, while other funds have been donated by many of the groups and organisations in Wragby.

Thanks are expressed to all who have contributed to the fund, which now totals almost £4,000.

Christmas party - Members of Wragby WI were joined by guests from neighbouring branches at Langworth, Bardney and East Barkwith, for their Christmas party in the town hall.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Too Smooth, with many familiar songs encouraging everyone to join in.

The first session was followed by supper, provided by the members.

The second session included many Christmas songs to sing and dance to.

To conclude the evening, everyone took part in a hilarious rendition of the 12 days of Christmas.

Finally, Wragby WI had their Christmas card tree, with proceeds going to Denman College.

Members had also taken along gifts, which will go to the Nomad Trust.