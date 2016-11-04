Wragby nursery celebrates first birthday

Staff and children at a Wragby nursery have been celebrating. It is a year since Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries opened in the village, so it was time for a big birthday party.

There was dancing, plus party games and a fancy dress parade for the children to enjoy at the nursery in Church Street.

They also made party hats, iced party biscuits and enjoyed a birthday lunch.

“We’ve had a very successful first year, which is why we were so keen to celebrate with the children,” said Vanessa Hall, manager of Mon Ami in Wragby.

“During that time we’ve made really strong links with the local community,” she said. “We have a great relationship with the school next door and we also have close links with the village church opposite.

“Everyone is really happy with the progress we’ve made and we’re looking forward to an even better year next year.”

Mon Ami’s fourth Lincolnshire nursery opened with three children, but a year on the 70-place nursery is busy and places are being taken up quickly.

Samantha Britton, who owns Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries with her husband Jarrod, said: “We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made in our first year in Wragby, which is all down to Vanessa and her hard-working team.

“We’d also like to thank the parents in Wragby who have been very supportive from the outset and the wider village community, which has made us feel really welcome.”