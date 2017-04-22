Wragby county councillor is stepping down

He’s met the Queen ‘two or three times’ and is one of the longest serving county councillors in the entire country.

However, Denis Hoyes has confirmed he will not be contesting the Woodhall Spa and Wragby ward in next month’s County Council elections.

At the age of 88 - and after 40 years’ service for the Conservatives - he says he has ‘done his bit’.

Coun Hoyes told the News: “I’ve enjoyed my time but nothing lasts forever and I’m looking forward to my retirement.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes, especially in Woodhall Spa - and not always what I would have liked.

“But by and large, I can look back on the 40 years and say I helped make a difference.”

Coun Hoyes admits the highlight was receiving the MBE in 2011.

He travelled to Buckingham Palace and was presented with the award by The Queen.

He explained: “I’ve been lucky enough to meet The Queen two or three times and getting the MBE was something I’ll never forget..

“I was very proud that day. I’ve managed another few years since but at 88, I think I’ve done my bit.

“I’m looking forward to putting my feet up but I’ll still be about.”

Coun Hoyes was chairman of the County Council during testing spells when the county boundaries were set.

He can also recall the arrival of the district councils adding: “At one time, I don’t think any of them were speaking to us!”

He believes a one-tier system of local government is inevitable but says it won’t happen for some time.

He added: “I was on all sorts of committees but in later years, I’ve been a backbencher which was a bit frustrating.”

A retired farmer, he had hoped one of his sons would continue the family tradition but he wasn’t selected.

Coun Hoyes said: “I’ve had marvellous support from officers and the public. I’m getting out at the right time. They’ve taken so many powers away from county. It’s sad.”