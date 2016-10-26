Wragby children step out to help fund life-saving charity

Little fundraisers at Wragby have helped raise almost £1,600 for the Lincolnshire first responders charity LIVES.

Children parents and staff at the Mon Ami Children’s Nursery joined with those from the other sites in Boston, Swineshead and Alford to support the Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service (LIVES).

The children dressed up as people who help us – firemen, policemen and doctors – and took part in a sponsored walk wearing their outfits.

They also enjoyed fun-filled activities throughout the day, such as building police cars, hospital role plays and craft activities.

And there were bake sales too.

Between them, the nurseries raised £1,591.20 which will go towards LIVES’ annual running costs.

“We chose to raise money for LIVES as we have close connections with the charity,” said Samantha Britton, co-owner of Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries.

“Our staff past and present have done a lot of voluntary fundraising for LIVES and some parents at the nursery support and volunteer for LIVES as fundraisers or as first responders.

“LIVES provides a vital service in such a large rural county as Lincolnshire and we’re proud to do our bit to support their work.”

LIVES works alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service to provide an immediate medical response in the form of first responders who are trained in first-on-scene life-saving skills.

Jamie Dowding, LIVES co-ordinator for Swineshead and first responder, said: “We rely on donations to cover our annual running costs and it’s amazing when people put in so much hard work and raise such a tremendous amount for LIVES.

“We’d like to say thank you to Mon Ami for the donation on behalf of both LIVES and the hundreds of people whose lives will be saved as a result.”

Now helping more than 20,000 people a year, LIVES needs to raise more than £1million each year from public donations to train and equip volunteers with lifesaving skills and equipment.

To find out more about become a First Responder or volunteering to support the charity, log on to lives.org.uk or call 01507 525999.