Wolds Walking finale to be held at Tetford

After 16 days of walks and family fun, this year’s Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival comes to an end, with a finale event at Tetford.

Always a great day out, this year’s event will offer a selection of walks that explore the landscape and villages in this scenic part of the Wolds.

An eight-mile walk will head off at 10am touring some of the Wolds’ most hidden settlements and discovering the pretty churches at Oxcombe and Ruckland, as well as making time for a good lunch stop, so take along a picnic.

At 10.15am, there will be a family-friendly stroll to look at what lurks beneath the chalk streams and other walks take off at 11.30am, noon and 1pm.

Full information is in the guide book or online at www.woldswealkingfestival.co.uk

All works are free, but donations welcome, and start from Hamilton Hall, where refreshments will be available all day.