WLDC will ‘deliver outcomes for less’, says Rasen district councillor

West Lindsey District Council may be facing a tightening of the economic belt - but that won’t prevent it from ‘delivering the best for communities’.

In his report at last month’s annual town meeting, Market Rasen’s District Councillor Thomas Smith said that, although WLDC is facing tighter purse strings due to a reduction in funding from central government, their ‘obligation to provide a high level of services’ will not be compromised.

Coun Smith stressed the council’s operations on a stricter budget will be ‘monitored’ to ensure ‘ no one is unfairly disadvantaged’.

Coun Smith said: “West Lindsey District Council continues to face very challenging financial times ahead as central government seeks to make savings by reducing DCLG’s and other central government department’s funding.

“WLDC is expected to be self-financing by the financial year 2019-2020, a year earlier than previously thought.

“We will need to close a funding gap of £434,000 over the coming five financial years.”

“As a responsible body we must continue to monitor this situation so that we can provide a high level of services.

“All the while, we must be aware of our finanical situation and ensure that no one is unfairly disadvantaged.

“The ambition of the council continues to be to deliver the best for communities with a tighter financial envelope.

“Growth continues to be housing led - this, of course, can create issues and cause for concern, as has been the case in Market and Middle Rasen.

“The council continues to work with partners to aid in job creation - a great example is the work being done in Hemswell Cliff in relation to the Food Enterprise Zone, as well as continuing to promote skill development, particularly in young people.

“WLDC is continuing to maintain its focus on putting the customer first and have a better understanding around complaints to ensure issues can be rectified.

“This will provide a twofold benefit: a better experience for the ratepayer and also saving officer time and with it council recources.”