WLDC to ensure ripped-off customers in Rasen ‘do not miss out’

West Lindsey District Council has responded to reports that new parking machines were incorrectly charging customers 60p - when it is only supposed to cost 30p for an hour.

The Council acted swiftly to ensure customers were being charged as advertised by lunchtime on Monday (January 30).

The WLDC is also ensuring that those who were wrongly charged are compensated with a free day parking pass for use in February.

In a statement, WLDC Leader Jeff Summers, said: “I would like to express my sincere apologies with regards to the mix up of car parking charges.

“With regards to customers over paying for car parking – we are exploring suitable measures to make sure they do not miss out.”

Those customers who present a car parking ticket for Monday can apply for a day’s free visitor pass.

To claim the ticket please call at the Festival Hall office where a free visitors day pass can be claimed for use during a day in February.”

Coun Summers also defended publicising of the parking charges, adding: “There has been more than enough publicity with regards to the charges in Market Rasen.

“It has been covered on the website, social media and extensively in the media with almost weekly updates published in the Market Rasen Mail, including the fact people would not have to pay until January 30. “