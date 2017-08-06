‘Wings and wheels’ at North Coates airfield

Have your say

The 22nd annual ‘Wings and Wheels Fly-In’, hosted by the North Coates Flying Club, took place on July 15-16.

Despite a damp and dreary Saturday, local pilots still took to the skies and made up for the lack of visitors - and the much improved weather on the Sunday ensured that the crowds turned out and made the event a success. In total, 33 aircraft visited on the Sunday.

North Coates Flying Club.

Sunday afternoon also saw a special flypast from the Hurricane from the BBMF.

A late surprise visitor was a Spitfire, which made several passes for the crowd.

The club is based at the village’s airfield, is open every weekend.

Visit https://northcoatesflyingclub.com for more information.

