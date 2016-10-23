What skeletons are lurking in your family’s closet?

North Lincolnshire Register Office is holding a ‘Skeletons in Your Closet?’ family history open day on Saturday October 29 from 11am to 3pm.

Go along and hear gruesome tales of ghosts and ghouls in North Lincolnshire’s past, and find out the facts behind the urban legends. You can also discover what secrets are lurking in your own family’s history.

The event will feature a talk from local historian and author, Stephen Wade.

Family history experts will also be on hand to provide advice and guidance on researching your own family tree.

The ‘Skeletons in Your Closet?’ open day is free to attend and as a special offer on the day, historical certificates will be available to buy at the discounted price of £10 and family scrolls will be available for half price.

Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Governance and Transformation at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Register Office is helping us all get into the Halloween spirit by revealing the truth behind our area’s ghost stories and helping us find out what secrets might be hiding deep in our own family history.

“If you are interested in researching your family history but are not sure where to start, our open day is the perfect opportunity to hear from experts on how to get involved and discover your family’s past.”

North Lincolnshire Register Office is inside the Civic Centre on Ashby Road in Scunthorpe.

You can keep up to date with the ‘Skeletons in Your Closet?’ open day by liking North Lincs Register Office on Facebook.