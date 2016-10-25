What’s on: October 26 to November 6, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Thursday, October 27

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down at 7.30pm.

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Friday, October 28

Pumpkin carving event at Market Rasen Library, 1pm - 5pm.

Pumpkin competition at the Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Details: 01472 371300.

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Saturday, October 29

Caistorail Model Railway Show in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 5pm. Adults £3, under 15s and seniors £2.50, Family £7.50. Details: mikehill@mh362.wannadoo.co.uk

Brigg Amateur Operatic Society present Me and My Girl at Westmoor Hall, Vale of Ancholme School, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £7 matinee, £8 evening, from 01724 330874 or Brigg Beds, 01652651828.

Riby Film Night: 3.30pm Children’s Film Event, for 6 years and under; 5pm for over 6 years. Refreshments 4.30pm. Book on 01469 560435 or text 07711 406363.

Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert at The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Live music: The Juliet Kelly Duo - Bond to Bowie - at The Nelthorpe Barn, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053.

The Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir in concert at Wragby Church. Tickets £5 on the door.

Sunday, October 30

Brigg 10km Poppy Race, 9am - 12.30pm. Starting from the Angel, Market Place.

Caistorail Model Railway Show in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 5.30pm. Adults £3, under 15s and seniors £2.50, Family £7.50. Details: mikehill@mh362.wannadoo.co.uk

Brigg Ghost Walk, 7pm. Starting at the White Horse, Wrawby Street. Tickets £3 from Brigg TIC 01652 657053.

Monday, October 31

Bright Lights Bash at Caistor Methodist Church, 5pm - 7pm, followed by short informal service. Fun, games and food. All ages welcome. All free.

Tuesday, November 1

Medium Paul Humphries at Caistor Town Hall. Doors open 7pm, for 7.30pm start. Limited tickets. £10 each from 07481 801661.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Michael Bradley - Lincolnshire landscape slides through the seasons.

Brigg Amateur Social Historians at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, Coney Street, 8pm. Titanic, The Lincolnshire Link - Rod Fanthorpe. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, November 2

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, November 3

Brigg and District Horticultural Society at Brigg Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm. Uncle Henry’s Walled Garden - Nicky Greenwood. Non-members £2. Details: 01469 588532.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Christmas flowers for the table - Robina King. Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 859531

Friday, November 4

Adults lunch club at Nettleton Village Hall. Two course meal £2.50. Bookings and details from 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Saturday, November 5

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Caistor & District Lions Club annual Fireworks & Bonfire from 6pm in South Street Park, Caistor. Details: 07908 182963, email: contact@caistorlions org uk

Market Rasen Round Table bonfire and fireworks, Legsby Road (opposite racecourse), 6pm. Main display 7.15pm.