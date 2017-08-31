West Lindsey: ‘We’re doing our best with litter’

West Lindsey District Council has defended its policy on litter picking, slamming ‘a minority of people’ for dumping their litter on Market Rasen’s street.

The Mail reached out to the local authority after some residents wrote to us with their concerns.

Andy Henderson said: “I walked into town yesterday and there was broken bottles on the road and pizza on the pavement.

“Not nice for my 20-month old daughter to see and someone could slip on it and hurt themselves.

“Market Rasen used to be a nice place.”

Simon Smoothey, Team Manager Street Cleansing, assured us that WLDC were contributing their ‘best efforts’ to keep Rasen tidy.

He added that a ‘minority’ felt discarding their litter in the street was ‘acceptable’ - which makes a ‘huge impact’ on the town.

Mr Smoothey said: “West Lindsey District Council carries out regular litter picking and empties bins Monday to Friday in Market Rasen.

“Our staff are scheduled to be in the town for two hours a day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and they are there all day on Wednesday, subject to operational demands.

“Our road sweeper also visits the area several times a year.

“Despite our best efforts to keep the area tidy, there is still a minority of people who think it is acceptable to dump their rubbish on the streets.

“This is not acceptable as it does have a huge impact on local residents and their surroundings.

“I would urge people to think about how they dispose of their rubbish and remind them that it is an offence and they could receive a fine.

“If anyone has any issues they can raise and report them to us on line and we will do our best to deal with them.”