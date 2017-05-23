West Lindsey District Council makes first order to protect public spaces

West Lindsey District Council has made its first Public Space Protection Order to clamp down on dog fouling in the District.

Following six weeks of public consultation, the council’s Licencing and Regulatory

Committee agreed to make the PSPO at its recent meeting.

The order will come in to force on June 5, 2017 and will affect all land in the district of West Lindsey to which the public has a right or entitlement of access.

It requires those in control of a dog to pick up faeces and dispose of them properly.

Failure to do so can result in a £75 fixed penalty notice, prosecution, or other formal action.

Mark Sturgess, chief operating officer at the council, said: “Most dog walkers take their responsibilities seriously, but a few think it is acceptable to leave dog mess in public areas.

“We hope with this order to remind dog walkers that picking up is not optional, and that if we catch you, we will take formal action.”

The council is keen to engage the public to help them to tackle the issue, to allow them to target resources in key areas.

They are also reminding dog walkers that general litter bins and black wheeled bins, as well as dedicated red dog waste bins, can be used to deposit properly bagged dog waste.

“For this to be successful we need the public help us,” said Mr Sturgess.

“If you witness an offence, can identify the offender and are willing to give us a statement which may be used in court, we can issue a fixed penalty notice.

”If you are aware of someone not picking up after their dog on a regular basis, and can give us the location and rough timings of the offending, we can consider providing a presence in the area at the time suggested to try to catch offenders.”

Reports can be made by calling 01427 676676 or by using the online reporting form at west-lindsey-self.achieveservice.com/MyServices

Give as much information as possible to enable them to take action.

Details of those making reports will not be disclosed without permission.

You can also use the link to request a new dog bin in your area.

Mr Sturgess added: “This order is the first step of many to target environmental offences and improve public areas as part of a new Envirocrime Strategy, by engaging the public to assist us in identifying hot spots, and targeting our resources.

“By working together with our communities we can improve and maintain our public spaces for the benefit of all.”