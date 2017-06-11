Wedding fair at Rasen racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse is to host a Wedding Fair on Saturday, 17th June.

It follows the success of a similar event last year. Entry for the public is free and there is a welcome glass of Champagne on arrival.

Visitors will be able to look around a range of stalls and exhibitors and view the newly refurbished Brocklesby Suite which can host up to 250 guests.

Lincolnshire’s only racecourse is a stunning venue for weddings and provides dedicated event managers who are able to discuss the ideas and plans of couples and show them around the picturesque setting.

Stands booked include: Cakes by Carol; Louth Bridal Boutique; Victoria Gray Photography; Fancy Nancy Accessories; and Coe & Co Jewellery. At the Wedding Fair, Jockey Club Catering will also be showcasing a delicious selection of dishes for visitors to sample.

Doors open at 10.30am on Saturday, 17th.

Interested exhibitors should call the racecourse on 01673 843 434 or email emma -kate.wyrley- birch@thejockeyclub.co.uk.