WEATHER WARNING: Winds of up to 80mph to cause disruption as Storm Doris blows through Lincolnshire

The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Lincolnshire and are warning winds of up to 80mph.

Some very strong winds are expected throughout Thursday, February 23 in association with storm ‘Doris’, with a short period where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible.

Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.

A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption.