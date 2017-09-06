Waste collections suspended following ‘unexplained death’ in Newtoft.

West Lindsey District Council has suspended waste collections in the Newtoft area today following a request from Lincolnshire Police.
The request comes after an ‘unexplained death’ in the village yesterday (Tuesday, September 5).
Street cleansing operations in the area will also be suspended.
A council spokesman said: “We will arrange for collection crews to return and collect waste once we have received the all clear from the police.
“We thank residents for their understanding.”
