Wartime memories sought at Caistor

Members of Caistor Army Cadets are taking part in a project to get people sharing memories or family stories from the First and Second World Wars, as well as more recent conflicts.

A recollections event – part of the Lincolnshire Memories and Memorials initiative – will be held in Caistor Town Hall on Saturday.

Call in anytime between 10.30am and 3pm to share your memories over a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

If you have any photographs or memorabilia, the group would be pleased to see these, too.

With the permission of those who share memories with the team, these stories could form part of an exhibition telling the story of how wartime affected Caistor and the surrounding areas, so the lives of local people affected by conflict can be commemorated.

This event has been made possible thanks to funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Armed Forces Community Covenant grant programme.