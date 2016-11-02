Warning: Oil leak at Wragby

Motorists are being told to take care after hydraulic oil was spilt in Wragby today (Wednesday).

A farm tractor, with an agricultural chemical spray on board, developed a serious leak entering the Market Place on the B1202 from the Market Rasen Road at lunchtime.

Police and Lincolnshire County Council staff have put granules down to soak up the oil, which is being carried in all directions on the wheels of passing traffic.

The tractor is waiting assistance to repair the damaged oil pipes before it can be moved.

Photo John Edwards.