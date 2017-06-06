Warning for railway users between Lincoln and Sheffield

Network Rail is advising passengers travelling between Lincoln and Sheffield to check before they travel as engineering work begins this weekend.

The work, which begins on Saturday (June 10) and will be completed by Monday June 19, will see the renewal of switches and crossings, more commonly known as ‘points’ - the equipment which allows trains to move from one piece of track to another.

During the work, trains will be unable to call at stations between Kiveton Park and Lincoln, and a bus replacement service will be in operation.

Passengers are being advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.