Walks festival set to launch from Claxby

The delights of the Lincolnshire Wolds will be explored this month through one of the largest walking festivals in the UK.

More than 100 events feature in the 2017 Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival, which gets under way this Saturday from Claxby at 10.30am and runs to June 4.

The launch event will combine with the official opening of the extended grounds at Claxby Viking Centre.

Six walks will head off from the centre in Pelham Road during the day and there is also the opportunity to take part in a self guided walk.

However, not everyone finds it easy to walk, but the festival is committed to enabling everyone to participate. .

For 2017, the event has joined forces with Access Lincoln, promoting sustainable transport and healthy lifestyles.

Organiser Nicki Jarvis said: “Walking is great for burning a few calories and meeting new people, but it can be daunting if you aren’t a regular distance-walker and worry it might be too much.

“Our ‘Easy Walks’ are led at a slow and comfortable pace, often with lots of stops, and give people the confidence to try a bit more.”

They are also working with TerrainHopper for a second year, offering two-mile rides in their all-terrain mobility vehicles at Scamblesby on Sunday, May 28; book your place on 07715 964621 - cost £2.