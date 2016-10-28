Walkers event proves huge success across three towns

The beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds were the centre of attention when walkers from across country gathered for the annual ‘get together’ of Walkers are Welcome.

The prestigious event was jointly hosted by Walkers are Welcome groups based in Caistor, Market Rasen and Horncastle.

Observers from potential new groups in Louth and Spilsby also attended.

It is the first time the gathering had been organised by several different towns, which led to doubts arrangements would work.

However, the weekend proved to be such a success, the Walkers are Welcome executive committee has voted to hold another multi-town venture next year.

This will be based on the Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden groups.

The Wolds weekend started on Saturday with walks centred on the Caistor and Market Rasen areas.

These ranged from short town walks to more strenuous routes to Walesby and the Nettleton valley iron ore mines.

The annual dinner was held in Market Rasen Festival Hall.

Sunday saw the annual conference, held at the Admiral Rodney in Horncastle, where delegates heard from several inspirational speakers, including Debbie North from Scamblesby the first person to complete the testing 190 mile Coast to Coast Walk in her all terrain wheelchair.